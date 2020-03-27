Mahesh Manjrekar gives a befitting reply to troll for targeting his daughters

MUMBAI: Social media has become an integral part of almost everyone’s life. Celebrities utilize this platform to promote their films and also to connect with their fans.

However, one of the biggest disadvantages of such platforms is that celebrities also become targets of trolls. Something similar is the case of veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar, who recently came across a disgusting remark that was made on all the women of his family. The actor quickly took notice of such filthy comment, which was completely unacceptable for him and he made it a point to give the troll a befitting reply.

The actor shared a family picture, featuring him, his daughters, his son and his wife, captured on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. In his caption, the actor asked his followers to stay safe amid the crisis and also wished them. Under which, a comment that read, “R*****o ka khandan,” grabbed Mahesh’s attention and he bashed the user for all the right reasons.

Giving a befitting reply to the troll, Mahesh wrote, “You will dread the day you ever meet me. And let me assure you I shall seek you out Hrishi. Let these days pass, I promise. I will find you even if I have to go to the end of the world.”

Take a look below: