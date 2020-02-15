Mahesh Manjrekar: Important to live without regrets

MUMBAI: Actor Mahesh Manjrekar says it is important to love life, enjoy it for its small moments and live without regrets.

In sync with his philosophy, Manjrekar took cue from his personal life for his character in MX Player's "Pawan and Pooja".

"I believe it's so important to love life, enjoy it for its small moments and live without regrets -- life is so unpredictable," Mahesh said.

"When I was glancing over the script, this is the first thing that I noticed about my character Pawan and this is something I could relate to. So, it was fairly easy to get into character and very seldom do you get to play such innocent and real characters," he added.

In the series, Mahesh and Deepti Naval play Pawan Kalra and Pooja Kalra, a couple in their 60s who decide to live life like there's no tomorrow and create a 'regret list' - a series of wishes they want to complete.

The MX Original Series traces the lives of three couples - all coincidentally named Pawan and Pooja, who at different stages of their lives discover that their love is conditional, breakable and questionable. It also features Sharman Joshi, Gul Panag, Taaruk Raina and Natasha Bharadwaj.

Conceptualised by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the series is created by Malhotra and Shaad Ali. The series is directed by Shaad Ali and Ajay Bhuyan.