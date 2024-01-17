Mahikaa Rampal Birthday: Dad Arjun Rampal shares sweet memories of his ‘Mahu’ on her special day

MUMBAI : Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia’s daughter Mahikaa turned a year older and the former had the sweetest birthday wishes for his daughter. The Dhaakad actor is known for being a doting father to his daughters Mahikaa and Myra. He always is vocal about how proud he is of his children.

As his youngest daughter Mahikaa celebrated her birthday today, Arjun took to his Instagram page to share sweet memories of her and captioned the video, “Happiest birthday my most precious Mahu, you mean the world to me. Have an amazing day and a brilliant year ahead. So proud of you. #HappyBirthdayMahikaa @mahikaarampal.”

Last year, Myra, made her ramp walk debut for Christian Dior.

Mehr and Arjun got married in 1998 and announced their separation in 2018 and eventually got divorced in 2019. The couple have two daughters Mahikaa and Myra Rampal. Arjun is currently dating South African model/actor Gabriella Demetriades and they have a son together named Arik.

