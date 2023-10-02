Maidaan, Adipurush, and more movies that have been postponed multiple times

MUMBAI:Before a film hits the big screens, it goes through a lot of stages like pre-production, production, post-production, trailer launch, marketing, and a lot more. But, the most important step is releasing a film at the right time. Well, many times it happens that due to many reasons the release dates of the movies keep on getting postponed.



So, today, let’s look at the list of movies whose release dates have been postponed multiple times…



Brahmastra

Brahmastra’s release on 9th September 2022 was no less than a miracle. The film was in the making for five years, even though the film got delayed by two years because of the pandemic. It was initially supposed to release on August 2019, then Christmas 2019, later in Summer 2020, and then in December 2020. But, it never got released on these dates.

Adipurush

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush was slated to release in August 2022. But, it was postponed to January 2023. Well, it was once again pushed and now, it is slated to hit the big screens on 16th June 2023.

Maidaan

Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan was also postponed due to the pandemic, but post the pandemic also the release date has been pushed multiple times. The movie was earlier slated to release in December 2020, later it was supposed to release in Oct 2021, and then to June 2022. The makers later decided to release it on 17th Feb this year, but it was pushed to 12th May 2022, and now, reportedly, it will release on 23rd June 2022.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was slated to release on Holi 2022, but was postponed to January 2023. And then finally, the makers decided to push it to Holi 2023. Ranbir Kapoor’s movies surely have multiple delays.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan was slated to release on 10th Feb 2023, but it was postponed to 28th April 2023. And now, it will release on 28th July 2023.

