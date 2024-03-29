Maidaan: Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and others charged THIS much for the movie

MUMBAI: Movie Maidaan has been the talk of the town and grabbing attention from quite some time now, the movie was looking for a release date for quite a long period of time, finally the movie is all set to hit the big screen this year on 10th April on the occasion of Eid. The movie that has some amazing star cast like Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh is directed by Amit Sharma Ravindernath.

The fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing the actor Ajay Devgn once again on the big screen after the successful film Shaitaan and today let us have a look at the reported fees charged by the cast of the movie Maidaan.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn will be seen playing Syed Abdul Rahim, an esteemed football coach who revolutionized the sport in India, indeed we are going to see the actor is different look, the actor has reportedly charged 30 crores for the movie

Priyamani

Actress Priyamani will be seen playing Syed Abdul Rahim’s wife, indeed it has been a treat to watch the actress over the time and we are waiting to see yet another different side of the actress, reportedly the actress has taken 2 crores for her part in the movie.

Also read - Maidaan: Before the Ajay Devgn starrer here are other Indian films based on Football

Nitanshi Goel

Nitanshi Goel will be seen playing Syed Abdul Rahim’s Daughter in the movie, indeed we are waiting to see the actress in the movie, reportedly the actress has taken around 35 lakhs for her part in the movie.

Gajraj Rao

Indeed actor Gajraj Rao is one of the versatile actors we have, with his craft the actor has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans, now the actor is all set to be seen in the movie and reportedly the actor has taken around 85 lakhs for his part.

Rudranil Ghosh

We have the actor contributing in mainly Bengali Cinema, the actor will be seen playing a pivotal role in the movie Maidaan, and reportedly the actor has taken around 20 lakhs for his part.

Well these are the cast of the movie Maidaan with the reported fees charged by them, what are your views on this list and how excited are you for the movie Maidaan, do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - What! Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated film Maidaan gets postponed due to high costs?