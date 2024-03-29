Maidaan: Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and others charged THIS much for the movie

From Ajay Devgn to Priyamani let us have a look at the reported fees charged by the cast of the movie Maidaan
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 20:51
movie_image: 
Ajay

MUMBAI: Movie Maidaan has been the talk of the town and grabbing attention from quite some time now, the movie was looking for a release date for quite a long period of time, finally the movie is all set to hit the big screen this year on 10th April on the occasion of Eid. The movie that has some amazing star cast like Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh is directed by Amit Sharma Ravindernath.

The fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing the actor Ajay Devgn once again on the big screen after the successful film Shaitaan and today let us have a look at the reported fees charged by the cast of the movie Maidaan.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn will be seen playing Syed Abdul Rahim, an esteemed football coach who revolutionized the sport in India, indeed we are going to see the actor is different look, the actor has reportedly charged 30 crores for the movie

Priyamani

Actress Priyamani will be seen playing Syed Abdul Rahim’s wife, indeed it has been a treat to watch the actress over the time and we are waiting to see yet another different side of the actress, reportedly the actress has taken 2 crores for her part in the movie.

Also read - Maidaan: Before the Ajay Devgn starrer here are other Indian films based on Football

Nitanshi Goel

Nitanshi Goel will be seen playing Syed Abdul Rahim’s Daughter in the movie, indeed we are waiting to see the actress in the movie, reportedly the actress has taken around 35 lakhs for her part in the movie.

Gajraj Rao

Indeed actor Gajraj Rao is one of the versatile actors we have, with his craft the actor has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans, now the actor is all set to be seen in the movie and reportedly the actor has taken around 85 lakhs for his part.

Rudranil Ghosh

We have the actor contributing in mainly Bengali Cinema, the actor will be seen playing a pivotal role in the movie Maidaan, and reportedly the actor has taken around 20 lakhs for his part.

Well these are the cast of the movie Maidaan with the reported fees charged by them, what are your views on this list and how excited are you for the movie Maidaan, do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - What! Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated film Maidaan gets postponed due to high costs?

Maidaan Maidaan Cast Salary Ajay Devgn Priyamani Gajraj Rao Rudranil Ghosh Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 20:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
TVF's 'Very Parivarik' Episode 2 संडे - The Ravivar is trending on No. 3 in just 8 hours of its release!
MUMBAI: TVF (The Viral Fever) has always delivered highly relatable and engaging content. Now they have arrived with...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Exclusive! Ashish Sharma to be part of the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Patna Shuklla Twitter Review: Raveena Kapoor starrer movie stands up to its expectations
MUMBAI: Patna Shuklla, directed by Vivek Budaloti and produced by Arbaaz Khan features Raveena Tandon, Anushka Kaushik...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Vivek Dahiya to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of...
Maidaan: Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and others charged THIS much for the movie
MUMBAI: Movie Maidaan has been the talk of the town and grabbing attention from quite some time now, the movie was...
Farah Khan visits Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipikka Kakkar's Iftaar's party; watch video
MUMBAI: Shoaib and Dipika are one of the most loved couples on television. The two were last seen together in the...
Recent Stories
Ajay
Maidaan: Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and others charged THIS much for the movie
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Maddy
What makes Maddy the man with the Midas touch
Alia
Alia Bhatt mesmerizes the audience at the Hope Gala 2024 with her beautiful voice
Rajinikanth
Thalaivar 171: Rajinikanth starrer to be based on the subject of time travel?
Crew
Crew day 1 box office prediction: Looks like Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon's flight to take off very well
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon shares the picture with her 'Crew', writes, "Its been such a pleasure performing with the two most iconic performers our industry has ever had"
Banita Sandhu
Banita Sandhu to shoot in Bhuj for her Pan India film G2 with Adivi Sesh!