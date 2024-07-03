Maidaan: Ajay Devgn starrer is a downgraded version of Akshay Kumar starrer Gold, which itself wasn't a great film

Movie Maidaan has been grabbing the attention of the fans and do you think it is the rehash version of Akshay Kumar starrer Gold
Maidaan

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie titled Maidaan is indeed one of the topic of conversation for quite sometime now, the movie that has great names like Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh ius directed Amit Sharma Ravindernath, the movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans for different  reasons and mainly because of the postponement of the movie, the release date of the movie has been delayed and shifted many a times and the fans were eagerly waiting for the movie for a long time.

Also read Kajol talks about being directed by husband Ajay Devgn, read on

Well finally the movie is all set to hit the big screens but do you think looking at the materials and the glimpses which are out so far, the movie is giving the vibe of movie Gold starring Akshay Kumar, written and directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani movie Gold had Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sunny Kaushal and Nikita Dutta. The poster and the teaser of the movie Maidaan is giving the same vibe and same like Gold this movie is also set on a period sports drama.

Also we see the similarity between Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar’s look from the posters and both were dressed too simple. Well these are just similarities which we noticed much before the trailer of Maidaan, are you getting the same vibe, and do you think Maidaan will be the downgrade and the rehash version of Gold, do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

The trailer of Maidaan will be out today and the movie will release on Eid 2024

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Maidaan: Ajay Devgn's glimpse from the trailer is already ringing ALARM BELLS in the industry

