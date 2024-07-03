Maidaan: Before Ajay Devgn starrer these Indian movies were made on Football

MUMBAI: Movie Maidan is the current talk of the town, the movie that has Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh is the leading is directed by Amit Sharma Ravindernath, the trailer of the movie has been released today and as we know the sports Football is the backstory and the theme of the movie.

Having said that, today let's see the list of movies in Indian cinema based on the theme of Football before Miadaan.

Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal

Remember the movie Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal which was released in 2007, the movie was produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Vivek Agnihotri for UTV Motion Pictures. The film stars John Abraham, Bipasha Basu, Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani, the movie was based on the sports of Football.

Jhund

Movie Jhund is indeed one of the most loved movies of Amitabh Bachchan, the movie which was released on 2022 was biographical sports film based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sandip Singh, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni and Meenu Arora under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment Pvt.Ltd and Aatpat Films

Bigil

Movie Bigil was released in 2019, it is a sports action drama film directed by Atlee and produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram under the banner AGS Entertainment. The film stars Vijay in the title role and dual roles as a father and son, while Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Vivek and Kathir appear in other prominent roles. The movie deals with a footballer-turned-gangster who decides to coach a women's football team when their coach gets attacked.

Penalty

Penalty is a 2019 Indian sports film about a football lover Lukram from Manipur. The movie stars Kay Kay Menon alongside debutant Lukram Smil in lead roles. The movie is directed by Shubham Singh.

Jada

Jada was a 2019 Indian Tamil-language sports drama film. The film stars Kathir and Roshini Prakash, while Kishore and Yogi Babu play supporting roles, the movie is based on the theme of Football.

