Maidaan: Ajay Devgn's glimpse from the trailer is already ringing ALARM BELLS in the industry

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn is once again set for another upcoming movie Maidaan which has been in the making for quite some time.

Earlier we reported about an update regarding the trailer of the movie. We informed that Ajay Devgn’s movie Maidaan’s trailer is going to be released soon and the duration of the trailer is going to be of 2 minutes 46 seconds.

It was also revealed that the movie has got a ‘U/A’ certificate by CBFC. It is said that the movie is going to be an Eid release. If so, the movie will clash with BMCM. However, there has been no confirmation about the release date of the movie and it seems as if we will get to know about it when the trailer comes out which is not going to take long as the trailer will be released tomorrow.

Today, Ajay Devgn posted a glimpse of the trailer in a post. Take a look at the post below:

The movie shows Ajay Devgn in a very different avatar. The movie is directed by Amit Sharma and it’s going to be a biographical sports drama movie.

Till then, let’s wait and watch as we get to see Ajay Devgn in another character in his upcoming movie Shaitaan which is a mystical horror based on black magic.

