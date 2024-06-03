Maidaan: Ajay Devgn's glimpse from the trailer is already ringing ALARM BELLS in the industry

As the earlier reported about the movies, trailer duration and movie certificate now Ajay Devgn has shared a glimpse from the upcoming trailer of the movie.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 03/06/2024 - 12:52
movie_image: 
Maidaan

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn is once again set for another upcoming movie Maidaan which has been in the making for quite some time.

Earlier we reported about an update regarding the trailer of the movie. We informed that Ajay Devgn’s movie Maidaan’s trailer is going to be released soon and the duration of the trailer is going to be of 2 minutes 46 seconds. 

Also read - Exclusive! Is Maidaan getting postponed again? Here’s what Priyamani has to say

It was also revealed that the movie has got a ‘U/A’ certificate by CBFC. It is said that the movie is going to be an Eid release. If so, the movie will clash with BMCM. However, there has been no confirmation about the release date of the movie and it seems as if we will get to know about it when the trailer comes out which is not going to take long as the trailer will be released tomorrow.

Today, Ajay Devgn posted a glimpse of the trailer in a post. Take a look at the post below:

The movie shows Ajay Devgn in a very different avatar. The movie is directed by Amit Sharma and it’s going to be a biographical sports drama movie.

Till then, let’s wait and watch as we get to see Ajay Devgn in another character in his upcoming movie Shaitaan which is a mystical horror based on black magic.

Also read - What! Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated film Maidaan gets postponed due to high costs?

Tell us what you think about Ajay Devgn’s upcoming movies, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Ajay Devgn Maidaan Shaitaan sports drama Sports movie upcoming hindi movies Ajay Devgn upcoming movies Hindi movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 03/06/2024 - 12:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie SPOILER: Imlie and Surya turn out to be a match made in heaven!
MUMBAI: One of the most popular series, Imlie is performing well in terms of viewership.The show recently had a 20-year...
Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finishes the first schedule of Dus June Ki Raat alongside actor Tusshar Kapoor
MUMBAI: There is no need to introduce Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The actress's hard time on Bigg Boss 16 is what people...
Temptation Island India contestants Chestha Bhagat and Nikhil Mehta BREAK-UP; alleges latter has CHEATED on her!
MUMBAI: Cheshta Bhagat and Arjun Aneja, participants in Temptation Island India, faced relationship challenges as trust...
Shaan to host season 7 of popular show, 'Crazy for Kishore'
MUMBAI: Bollywood’s acclaimed playback singer Shaan is set to take the helm as the host of the highly anticipated...
Maidaan: Ajay Devgn's glimpse from the trailer is already ringing ALARM BELLS in the industry
MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn is once again set for another upcoming movie Maidaan which has been in the making for quite some...
Article 370, Crakk day 12 box office: Yami Gautam starrer gets a clean hit whereas it's a rejection for Vidyut starrer
MUMBAI: Movie Article 370 that has Yami Gautam in the leading role is getting some fantastic response on the fans all...
Recent Stories
Shaan
Shaan to host season 7 of popular show, 'Crazy for Kishore'
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shaan
Shaan to host season 7 of popular show, 'Crazy for Kishore'
Laapataa Ladies
Ticket prices of the most loved film of the year Laapataa Ladies reduced to ₹100 on International Women’s Day!
Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna
Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna are set to melt your heart in this UPCOMING song
Sophie Choudry
Sizzle and Groove as our OG Sophie Choudry's is back with her latest drop 'Lips': An Electrifying Music Marvel
Laapataa ladies, Operation Valentine day
Laapataa ladies, Operation Valentine day 5 box office: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao movie is slow winner whereas others faces rejection
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt CONFIRMED to star in solo YRF spy universe film, Filming commencing this year