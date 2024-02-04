Maidaan: Fan Fiction! Netizens predict how Ajay Devgn starrer will be different from other sport biographical dramas

MUMBAI: Movie Maidaan attracted the attention of the fans when the movie was in the making itself. It was the subject of conversation because the movie was getting postponed for quite some time. Well finally, after a long wait the movie is all set to hit the big screens next week. The fans all over are really very happy and excited for the movie. The movie that has great names like Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh is directed by Amit Sharma Ravindernath.

Well, much before the release of the trailer, the movie has got a lot of love from the fans all over and today on the occasion of the birthday of the lead actor Ajay Devgn, the second trailer was out and it got a lot of love from the fans as well. The fans all over are also discussing how the movie will be as they thought and it is giving the vibe of a different previous movie.

There are many who are saying the movie is looking very promising but the colour and the texture looks like the movie Gold that had Akshay Kumar. The fans also said the storyline looks very similar too but the performance of the actor Ajay Devgn along with the other cast like Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh is something worth watching.

The fans also said it is also giving the vibe of the movie Chak De India starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and saying they hope makers have kept this in mind and tried to make it in a different way. Also few said the patriotism factor is very high in the trailer and they are waiting to see that in the movie, the fans are saying it is always a treat to see the actor Ajay Devgn in intense characters and here they are excited for the same.

Well these are conversations and comments the fans all over are saying with regards to the movie Maidaan. What are your views on these statements and how excited are you for the movie Miadaan? Do share in the comment section below.

