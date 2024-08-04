Maidaan: Here’s all you need to know about Syed Abdul Rehman, the character played by Ajay Devgn

MUMBAI: Maidaan is an upcoming Hindi movie, directed by Amit Sharma and starring Ajay Devgn and Priya Mani. The movie was set to release on 10th March and will face a clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Maidaan is a sports drama based on the story of Syed Abdul Rahim, a pioneering football coach in India between 1952 and 1962.

Surely Ajay Devgn has earned a lot of respect and love from the audience but now it’s time to know about the person on which the movie is based on – Syed Abdul Rahim, or how he is popularly known as, Rahim Saab.

Syed Abdul Rahim was a former Indian football player who then became an Indian football coach and manager of the India national team from 1950 until his death in 1963. The respectable personality is known as the architect of modern Indian football and he was a strong motivator whose tenure as a coach is known to be the "golden age" of football in India.

While Rahim Saab leaded the team as a coach, the Indian national team earned superiority in both technical qualities and tactical innovations due to which it got the recognition as "Brazil of Asia". They went on to win gold medals in Asian Games of 1951-Delhi and 1962-Jakarta, play semi-finals of the Summer Olympics 1956-Melbourne, making India the first ever Asian country to achieve this place, win the titles of Colombo Cup for the years of 1952-Colombo and 1954-Calcutta and came runners-up in Pestabola Merdeka 1959 Kuala Lumpur.

