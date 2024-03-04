Maidaan: Priya Mani is here to steal your heart with her traditional glam look

MUMBAI: Indian actress Priya Mani Raj, or how her fans know as just Priya Mani, has worked majorly in the South Indian movie industry. The actress has surely made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the audience with her performances over the years. Not just South Indian audience but she has also captivated the Hindi movie audience as she has even appeared in Hindi movies.

Priya Mani stepped into the acting world with the Telugu movie Evare Atagaadu in the year 2003 wherein she played the character of Rekha. The last she was seen in a South movie was in the Telugu movie Bhamakalapaam 2 but overall she was last seen in Article 30. She is all set to wow the audience in her upcoming movie Maidaan where she is paired opposite Ajay Devgn.

Talking about Maidaan, it is an upcoming Hindi movie, directed by Amit Sharma and starring Ajay Devgn and Priya Mani. The movie is set to release on 10th March and will face a clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Maidaan is a sports drama based on the story of Syed Abdul Rahim, a pioneering football coach in India between 1952 and 1962.

The fans of the actress are eagerly waiting to see her performance in the movie. Meanwhile, the actress has dropped some very beautiful pictures from her latest photo shoot. Take a look at the post below:

As we can see in the pictures, the actress has even captured her look perfectly in the caption she mentions how it is a traditional look with a touch of glam. Surely the actress can steal everyone’s heart with her beautiful looks and acting skills.

