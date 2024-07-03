Maidaan Trailer: Ajay Devgn's Zubaan Kesri ads look far more interesting than this entire film

While we got to watch the teaser of the movie earlier, this time the makers have released the trailer of the movie and we must say that after watching the trailer, it feels that ‘Goal’ starring Arshad Warsi and John Abraham is a better choice to watch as in front of Maidaan, Goal feels like Chak De India.
Ajay Devgn

MUMBAI : Ajay Devgn has given many movies and while some were loved in the past, it seems this time things are not going well for his movies.

Earlier, we watched the trailer of Shaitaan which was not as per our expectation and made us think about the original movie. While Ajay Devgn is taking up a lot of remakes and sequel projects, this time Ajay Devgn is here with an original movie that doesn’t seem so original.

Also read - Maidaan: Ajay Devgn starrer is a downgraded version of Akshay Kumar starrer Gold, which itself wasn't a great film

While we got to watch the teaser of the movie earlier, this time the makers have released the trailer of the movie and we must say that after watching the trailer, it feels that 'Goal' starring Arshad Warsi and John Abraham is a better choice to watch as in front of Maidaan, Goal feels like Chak De India. Take a look at the trailer here:

Surely the trailer looks very underwhelming and so slow that it’ll make you wonder when it will end. The story doesn’t offer anything new – It's about a coach who dreams of taking the Indian football team to the Asian Games.

The story offers nothing new and it seems that watching ads during the intervals would be more interesting than watching the movie. With such a story, there is no surprise that we can expect. Well, after Shaitaan, it seems that Ajay Devgn is headed for another failure with this movie.

Also read - Maidaan: Ajay Devgn's glimpse from the trailer is already ringing ALARM BELLS in the industry

Tell us your views for the trailer, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

