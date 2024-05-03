Maidaan Trailer to release on 7th March; check out the captivating new poster of the Ajay Devgn starrer

Makers of Maidaan are all set to launch the trailer of the film on 7th March and fans cannot wait to get a glimpse of Ajay Devgn who will essay the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, the football coach who changed the face of sports in India.
MUMBAI :Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan has been in the making for the past many years. The pandemic was surely a hurdle for the film, but even later, it has been delayed multiple times. Now, finally, the movie will be in cinemas on 10th April 2024. The teaser of the film released last year in March and now the most awaited trailer will be here soon!

Makers have also unveiled a captivating new poster of the film where we can see Ajay Devgn hugging his team members who are emotional after a possible victory! Sharing the poster Ajay captioned it, "Witness an extraordinary story of a man, a team, a nation, and the unwavering belief that left an indelible mark on the history of Football!"

Check out the poster below;

Directed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan also stars Priyamani, Rudranil Ghosh and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. The film is set in the golden era of Indian football (1952–1962), and Ajay will be seen playing the role of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim in the movie.

Latest Videos
