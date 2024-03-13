Main Atal Hoon: Fan Fiction! The director should’ve opted to make an OTT series out of the story; here’s why…

MUMBAI : Pankaj Tripathi is known and loved for his performances, movies and his comedy timing. He earned great recognition from the Amazon Prime series Mirzapur wherein he played the role of Akhandanand Tiwari.

He was last seen in the movie Main Atal Hoon wherein he played the lead role of Indian politician Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Other actors from the cast include Paula McGlynn, Ekta Kaul, Payal Nair, Haresh Khatri, Rajesh Khatri, Daya Shankar Pandey, and many more.

The story of the movie was based on the life of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his life struggles. The movie opened up to average collection but Pankaj Tripathi surely pulled in a lot of audience as he is known as one of the most talented actors of this generation.

While the movie was loved by some and did not impress some others, there are also those who pointed out that a few changes would have resulted in the project going really successful.

One of those changes is that instead of a movie, the makers could’ve made an OTT series as the movie tries to show all of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s life but fails to show everything. Also, to some in the audience, it feels as if the movie is running through the politician’s story.

Today, in our fan fiction segment, here is what the fans have to share:

Sujata Deshmukh – I loved Pankaj Tripathi’s acting in the movie but I feel the director should’ve made this as a series instead of a movie as there was so much that we wanted to see in Atal Ji’s life but it felt as if the maker was in rush to show everything.

Charmi Jain – The beginning of the movie was really hooking me but then it felt as if the childhood scene was just kept for the dialogue. I mean we did not even get to see what really inspired Atal Ji to get into politics. I feel if this was a 5 episode series, the writers would’ve had a good time and freedom to show everything.

Suraj Nair – I was very excited to watch the movie but I wanted to know about all the incidents in Atal Ji’s life with more detail. Maybe 40 mins per episode wouldn’t have been a bad decision but I guess the makers really wanted a movie and not a series.

Tanmay Chakraborty – Ataj Bihari Vajpayee was the greatest Prime Minister India ever had. How can you just show his life in a movie? There was so much in his life that happened which the current generation is unaware of and deserves to know. The Pokhran story felt rushed, while the romantic song in the beginning was not even required. The writer must have been so confused while compiling all the incidents and stories of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s life. I mean, instead the director should have opted to make a series out of it.

