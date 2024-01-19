Main Atal Hoon twitter review! “Pankaj Tripathi's Atal ji is a testament to his unparalleled acting skills” says netizens

Movie Main Atal Hoon is getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over, here are some of the tweets dopped by the fans all over as they are loving the movie and the actor Pankaj Tripathi
MUMBAI : Movie Main Atal Hoon has been  grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the first look and the posters were out, the movie that is based on the life of Former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is directed by Ravi Jadhav and written by Rishi Virmanu. Well the trailer has got a big thumbs up from the fans all over and today finally the movie has hit the big screens, and it has opened to mixed to positive response from the critics and the fans all over.

Having said that the fans all over the nation are not keeping calm but are showering all the love for the movie Main Atal Hoon and the actor Pankaj Tripathi, let us go through these tweets dropped by the fans.

As we see the fans all over are not keeping calm but are appreciating the actor Pankaj Tripathi and the movie Main Atal Hoon, they are saying this movie is the perfect treat for the ones who do not much about the Former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and also the acting coming from the side of the actor Pankaj Tripathi is the masterclass for all, one user said, “Pankaj Tripathi's Atal ji is a testament to his unparalleled acting skills”. Also one user said, “Pankaj Tripathi won the heart with his performance! The intensity he has brought as Atal ji on screen is phenomenal. There are very few actors who can do such acting”

Indeed the movie is getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over, what are your views on these tweets and do share your reviews if you have seen in the comment section below.  

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

