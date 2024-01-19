Main Atal Hoon twitter review! “Pankaj Tripathi's Atal ji is a testament to his unparalleled acting skills” says netizens

MUMBAI : Movie Main Atal Hoon has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the first look and the posters were out, the movie that is based on the life of Former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is directed by Ravi Jadhav and written by Rishi Virmanu. Well the trailer has got a big thumbs up from the fans all over and today finally the movie has hit the big screens, and it has opened to mixed to positive response from the critics and the fans all over.

Having said that the fans all over the nation are not keeping calm but are showering all the love for the movie Main Atal Hoon and the actor Pankaj Tripathi, let us go through these tweets dropped by the fans.

Pankaj Tripathi won the heart withhis performance! The intensity he has brought as Atal ji on screen isphenomenal. There are very few actors who can do such acting. #MainAtalHoonReviewpic.twitter.com/7wMKloGUba—Varun Kumar Rana (@VarunKrRana) January19, 2024

Film #MainAtalHoonis an honest attempt backed by a stellar performance by #PankajTripathiwho is the heart and soul of the film



Rating: ½ @TripathiiPankaj @vinodbhanu@HitzMusicoff @BSL_Films @RJFLive #AyodhyaRamTemple pic.twitter.com/abtyhKW4Wu—ANURAG PANDEY Rj (@anuraagpandey) January19, 2024

#MainAtalHoonReviewwon everyone's hearts. It is not easy to portray Atal Vihari Vajpayeeon screen pic.twitter.com/BAADA1loO8—Komal (@kmlpaulkmlx) January19, 2024

Pankaj Tripathi's Atal ji isa testament to his unparalleled acting skills. The subtlety and nuance hebrings to the role are truly commendable. #MainAtalHoonReviewpic.twitter.com/1fircCpxuD—TanuShree (@Tanu_RamRam) January19, 2024

Dialogues toh ekdum se dil ko chhoogaye! #MainATALHoonki script Itni acchi hai aur Pankaj Tripathi has taken it to new heights!️ #MainAtalHoonReview pic.twitter.com/7xHj7l6mJt—ocean jain (@ocjain4) January19, 2024

Pankaj Tripathi's Atal ji isa masterclass in acting. His ability to convey emotions through his expressionsis truly remarkable. #MainAtalHoonReview pic.twitter.com/M0ZgSpfVKB—Ritu Panwar (@Ritu_panwar0808) January19, 2024

By no means could I have missed thismovie. And it does play well. Great visuals, some nostalgic chapters. Gives youa lot of smiles reminiscing about the great Atalji. Many things omitted, but agood watch. #PankajTripathicaptures the emotions well. #MainAtalHoonReview pic.twitter.com/YeXF2WsmR9—Nishant Nihar (@nishant_nihar) January19, 2024

As we see the fans all over are not keeping calm but are appreciating the actor Pankaj Tripathi and the movie Main Atal Hoon, they are saying this movie is the perfect treat for the ones who do not much about the Former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and also the acting coming from the side of the actor Pankaj Tripathi is the masterclass for all, one user said, “Pankaj Tripathi's Atal ji is a testament to his unparalleled acting skills”. Also one user said, “Pankaj Tripathi won the heart with his performance! The intensity he has brought as Atal ji on screen is phenomenal. There are very few actors who can do such acting”

Indeed the movie is getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over, what are your views on these tweets and do share your reviews if you have seen in the comment section below.

