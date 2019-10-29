News

A MAJOR fan moment for Siddhant Chaturvedi as he met Amitabh Bachchan at a Diwali party!

By TellychakkarTeam
29 Oct 2019 05:32 PM

MUMBAI: MC Sher Siddhant Chaturvedi is on cloud 9 as his debut movie 'Gullyboy' was a blockbuster. Siddhant Chaturvedi has garnered critical acclaim for his performance in the movie from fans and even people in the industry like Amitabh Bachchan.

Recently, the 'Gully boy' fame met Amitabh Bachchan at a Diwali party and had an adorable fanboy moment.

The actor took to social media and shared, "चरण स्पर्श और Selfie का बेजोड़ Combo!"  also while 'Gully Boy' Siddhant Chaturvedi received a handwritten letter of appreciation by Amitab Bachchan himself. 

Siddhant Chaturvedi has had an amazing year with Gully Boy receiving international fame and recently the movie was nominated as India's official entry into the Oscars. He even dubbed for the Hindi version of the hit movie 'MIB Internation' and was the voice of famed actor Chris Hemsworth in the movie. 

The actor is looking to further broaden his horizon and garner wider appeal and even though he is surrounded with some great scripts, he wants to play characters that hit the right chords and appeal to the masses. With every project, the audiences can expect a breakthrough performance from the actor and everyone is embracing themselves to watch the actor on screen with all the projects under his hood.

