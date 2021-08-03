Major Flashback! When death drew extremely close to THIS legendary Bollywood actor, only to grant him a second-life; READ

MUMBAI: For Amitabh Bachchan’s fans, his accident on the sets of Coolie is still a memory fresh in their minds. The actor had got injured during the shoot of an action sequence.

In 1982, Amitabh Bachchan was shooting for Coolie with Puneet Issar when he mistimed a jump and was grievously hurt. He was rushed to St. Philomena’s Hospital in an unconscious state with his life hanging in balance. Soon after, he was flown to Mumbai and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital. Amitabh was performing his own stunts in the film.

He underwent several surgeries and remained critically ill in hospital for several months even as a nation prayed for its screen icon. It was after a long and arduous recovery that the actor returned home.

While Bachchan’s original birthday is on October 11, August 2 is considered his second birthday by his fans. Even now, fans flood social media with birthday wishes for him, wishing him a long and healthy life.

Remembering the love, prayers and concern of his fans, Big B mentioned on the blog, “To all that express love and wishes for today the 2nd of August , my gratitude and love .. it has been an overwhelming experience to hear and see and feel the concern and the prayer for my well being .. I feel so blessed. Thank you.”.

Every year, Amitabh Bachchan recalls the accident and shares his memories with his fans.

Earlier this year, Amitabh shared how his late father and noted Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan reacted on his return from the hospital. Sharing a picture on his social media handles, he mentioned, “Its the moment I came home surviving death after the ‘Coolie’ accident .. Its the first time ever I saw my Father breaking down ! A concerned little Abhishek looks on.”.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Laal Ishq fame Shresth Kumar bags project produced by Amit Pichori

Amitabh returned home on September 24, two months after the accident.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, a frail-looking Amitabh Bachchan can be seen stepping out of an Ambassador car and touching his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s feet and pulling him in a tight hug. He can be seen kissing his mother. The clip also shows a young Jaya Bachchan.

The video ends with Amitabh Bachchan's brief video statement given to Doordarshan. In the video, he thanked his fans, “Today, the 24th of September, is exactly two months from the date when I was injured. And I sit here before you as a result of the efforts of the doctors from St. Philomena’s Hospital. And more especially the doctors and nurses from the Breach Candy Hospital in Bombay. But I’m grateful most of all, to all you people, who have prayed for me, for my life. Be it in a temple, be it in a mosque, be it in a church. You all came forward.”.

Also Read: BIG DEVELOPMENT! Raj Kundra's bail rejected, businessman sent into custody again

Credit: Indian Express