Major TWIST! Key witness Kiran Gosavi states Aryan Khan didn’t possess drugs

MUMBAI: Kiran Gosavi, who has been the key witness in the Aryan Khan case, has now come forth with a shocking statement that could blow the entire case wide open and cast further doubts over the possible unscrupulous reasons behind NCB officer Sameer Wankhede arresting Shah Rukh Khan's son.

Kiran Gosavi has now revealed that there weren't any drugs in Aryan Khan's possession as per a report in NDTV. The claim has been made by another key witness in the case, Sam D'Souza, again as per the same NDTV report.

Massive doubts have already been cast over Sameer Wankhede's diligence and sincerity in arresting Aryan Khan, after several erstwhile claims from multiple sources over his strings being pulled by others as also about him extracting a personal vendetta in the hopes of making a quick buck from Shah Rukh Khan to let his son off.

And now, this revelation by a key witness like Kiran Gosavi, who was supposed to be a key witness in the case for the Narcotics Control Bureau, has put their case in further jeopardy. In fact, many feel it's nothing but sweet karma coming back to hit Sameer Wankhede and his cronies at the NCB.

If there were no drugs at all on Aryan Khan at his time of arrest, as many have already claimed before Kiran Gosavi's admission, then the major question that arises is why was he arrested in the first place and under what grounds was he kept incarcerated for more than three weeks before finally getting bail?

Credit: Bollywood Life/NDTV