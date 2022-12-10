Major Update! Salman Khan’s defamation case against his Panvel farmhouse neighbour: High Court reserves order on actor’s plea against a Mumbai court

MUMBAI : Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Salman Khan praised These three contestants on shukarvaar ka vaar by saying, “You’ll have won people’s hearts”

Bhaijaan not so long ago had filed a defamation case against his Panvel Farmhouse neighbour Ketan Kakkar and according to latest news, the Bombay High Court has reserved its order on a plea filed by the actor against a Mumbai court order refusing to issue him an interim relief in the defamation case.

The Sessions court had previously denied a restraining order against the said neighbour and then the actor moved the Bombay Court. On Tuesday, post the hearing of the matter, the court reserved its order.

This year in August, the actor had filed an appeal in the Bombay High Court against the Session’s Court previous order which had refused passing of a restraining order against Ketan Kakkar.

In Salman’s plea it is mentioned that the said neighbour has made many defamatory social media posts against the actor and are also communally biased and derogatory, creating a communal divide.

Credits: E Times, Times of India

