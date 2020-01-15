Makers of Chhapaak share #WontBuyWontSell social experiment to test the reality on the sale of acid

MUMBAI: Ever since Chhapaak was released, it has become the talk of the town for its powerful social message highlighting the struggles of acid attack survivors.

Earlier, the makers shared a video where they conducted a social experiment on how people react to acid attack survivors. Now, they have dropped another video on how easy it is to buy acid in India and why it should be banned.

The makers shared the video on their social media handle with the caption,

“Acid has corroded many lives, crushed many dreams, dashed many hopes and scarred many futures. bit.ly/ChhapaakSocial…

#WontBuyWontSell #Chhapaak”

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak released on 10th January 2020 nationwide.

Deepika's portrayal of Malti has received a lot of appreciation from fans, critics and industry peers alike, the movie has caused quite a stir amongst the audience. Chhapaak has made all the right noise across the nation and was even declared tax free in three states. After Chhapaak was released, the state of Uttarakhand proposed a pension scheme for acid attack survivors. The movie has given a voice to many acid attack survivors and their struggles.

Deepika essayed the role of Malti which was inspired by Laxmi’s life in the Meghna Gulzar directorial. The movie has marked a significant opening at the box office with its reality-driven storyline.