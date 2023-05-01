Makers of Project K treat Deepika Padukone’s fans with a glimpse of the actress from the film

Today, on Deepika Padukone’s 37th birthday, the makers of Project K have shared a glimpse of the actress from the film. The first look poster has been shared by the makers as well as Prabhas. Check it out below…  
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 13:12
movie_image: 
Makers of Project K treat Deepika Padukone’s fans with a glimpse of the actress from the film

MUMBAI :Project K starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most awaited upcoming films. It’s said to be a science-fiction set in the future. Today, it’s Deepika’s birthday and the makers of the film have treated fans with a glimpse of the actress from the film

Prabhas took to Instagram to share the actress first looks poster and wrote, “Wishing the super gorgeous and talented @deepikapadukone a wonderful birthday and a year full of successes! #ProjectK”


Well, we don’t get to see Deepika’s face in the poster, but it is clearly something unique. Did you like the first look poster of the actress? Let us know in the comments below…

Project K is a bilingual film being shot in Telugu and Hindi. The film will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam as well. It is Deepika’s first pan-India movie, and her fans are super excited for it.

Also Read:  Deepika Padukone birthday: Here’s why Pathaan is an important film for the actress

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K might be released by the end of this year or in the starting of 2024. The expectations from the film are quite high.

Talking about other films of Deepika, the actress will be seen in Pathaan, Fighter, and The Intern remake. Pathaan is slated to release on 25th January 2023, and the trailer of the movie will be out on 10th January 2023.

Fighter and Project K are currently in production, and the former will hit the big screens in January 2024. Meanwhile, The Intern remake is yet to start rolling. Even in that film Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Big B.

Also Read:  After Alia Bhatt in RRR and Raveena Tandon in KGF 2, now these Bollywood actresses will be seen in pan-India films

 

Deepika Padukone Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan John Abraham Project K The Intern Fighter Prabhas Amitabh Bachchan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 13:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Seerat couldn’t arrange for the passes, the responsibility falls on Sahiba
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Many new shows are starting up and some are...
 Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Her close friend Sonia Singh said that she didn't have money most of the time 
MUMBAI :Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma...
Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Faltu applies borrowed sindoor to her hairline, Ayaan and Tanisha make an entrance
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from Faltu. Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood...
Cupid strikes Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda as the two are dating each other
MUMBAI :It is quite common that stars often fall in love after working together on a project. Looks like the latest...
MX Studios collaborates with Dubai Economy & Tourism, to bring an adventure-filled mini-series 'A Spin Around Dubai'
MUMBAI :5th January, 2023, Mumbai, India: India’s leading OTT platform, MX Player is recognized for catering to its...
Recent Stories
Cupid strikes Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda as the two are dating each other
Cupid strikes Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda as the two are dating each other

Latest Video

Related Stories
Cupid strikes Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda as the two are dating each other
Cupid strikes Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda as the two are dating each other
Deepika Padukone birthday: Here’s why Pathaan is an important film for the actress
Deepika Padukone birthday: Here’s why Pathaan is an important film for the actress
Sexy! Here are times actress Kate Sharma raised temperature with her hot looks
Sexy! Here are times actress Kate Sharma raised temperature with her hot looks
Janhvi Kapoor spotted with Shikhar Pahariya; netizens say, “Oh Orry ko chod ke dusra boyfriend bana liya”
Janhvi Kapoor spotted with Shikhar Pahariya; netizens say, “Oh Orry ko chod ke dusra boyfriend bana liya” 
“Is she working in the bank, she is spotted there” netizens trolls Janhvi Kapoor
“Is she working in the bank, she is spotted there” netizens trolls Janhvi Kapoor
“Yeh Karan Kundra ki pant pehan kar aa gayi hai” netizens trolls Radhika Madan on her latest public appearance
“Yeh Karan Kundrra ki pant pehan kar aa gayi hai” - netizens troll Radhika Madan on her latest public appearance