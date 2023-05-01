Makers of Project K treat Deepika Padukone’s fans with a glimpse of the actress from the film

MUMBAI :Project K starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most awaited upcoming films. It’s said to be a science-fiction set in the future. Today, it’s Deepika’s birthday and the makers of the film have treated fans with a glimpse of the actress from the film

Prabhas took to Instagram to share the actress first looks poster and wrote, “Wishing the super gorgeous and talented @deepikapadukone a wonderful birthday and a year full of successes! #ProjectK”

Well, we don’t get to see Deepika’s face in the poster, but it is clearly something unique. Did you like the first look poster of the actress? Let us know in the comments below…

Project K is a bilingual film being shot in Telugu and Hindi. The film will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam as well. It is Deepika’s first pan-India movie, and her fans are super excited for it.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K might be released by the end of this year or in the starting of 2024. The expectations from the film are quite high.

Talking about other films of Deepika, the actress will be seen in Pathaan, Fighter, and The Intern remake. Pathaan is slated to release on 25th January 2023, and the trailer of the movie will be out on 10th January 2023.

Fighter and Project K are currently in production, and the former will hit the big screens in January 2024. Meanwhile, The Intern remake is yet to start rolling. Even in that film Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Big B.

