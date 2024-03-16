Makers of 'Sri' Applaud Accessibility Standards for Persons with Hearing and Visual Impairment Issued by Honourable PM Narendra Modi and Ministry of Information & Broadcasting

movie_image: 
Visual

MUMBAI : The makers behind the inspiring biopic "Sri", T-Series Films and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP proudly applaud the recent guidelines issued by Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting regarding Accessibility Standards in the Public Exhibition of Feature Films in Cinema Theatres for Persons with Hearing and Visual Impairment. This significant step towards inclusivity aligns perfectly with the ethos of the film, which shows the extraordinary journey of industrialist Srikant Bolla.

"Sri" tells the remarkable story of Srikant Bolla, a visionary industrialist who refused to let his visual impairment deter his ambitions. Through sheer determination and innovation, he founded Bollant Industries, breaking barriers and inspiring countless individuals along the way.

The guidelines issued, represent a crucial milestone in ensuring equal access to cinematic experiences for individuals with disabilities. By introducing accessibility standards in cinema theatres, these measures pave the way for a more inclusive and diverse film industry, enriching the lives of all moviegoers.

