Makers of Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad include their mothers' names in the credit list

MUMBAI: In a first-of-its-kind value addition, the makers of Thappad have included the first names of their mothers as their middle name in the credit list of the film.



This comes as a special tribute as director Anubhav Sinha and producer Bhushan Kumar dedicate this inclusion as a tribute to their mothers.

While the director’s name that flashes is Anubhav Sushila Sinha, Bhushan Sudesh Kumar’s name also presents itself as a pleasant surprise to everyone.

The film touches upon a very relevant subject of respect in relationships where a ‘slap’ never should find its space. The gripping trailer released recently has caught the attention of the audience all across.

Touted to be a film that is this year’s Pink, Thappad is all set to continue the league of highlighting gut-wrenching subjects and is inspired by real-life events.

With back-to-back significant and thought-provoking subjects, Thappad will mark Anubhav Sinha’s hattrick of impactful films.

Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor will star in the upcoming drama. Thappad, produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar starring Taapsee Pannu, will release on 28 February 2020.

