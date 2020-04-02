THIS makes us look forward to watching Sara Ali Khan on screen in Coolie no. 1. Check out the steps of Sara with Govinda!

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan has been winning us with her spectacular portrayal and presence ever since her phenomenal debut, where she swept in all the accolades as the best debutant. Up next, Sara is already gearing up for the release of her project, Coolie no. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan.

Like us, even Sara has been a no.1 fan of Govinda and at a recent award show she confessed how it was her dream to dance on his songs. It was more than a dream come true for her when she shook a leg with the original ‘Coolie’ star, Govinda on ‘Main toh raste se ja raha tha’ and that totally makes us look forward to watching Sara Ali Khan on screen in Coolie no. 1. Beaming with joy, the actress’ presence is enough to light up the stage and screens. With excitement at its peak, the audiences are waiting to see more of Sara on screen!

Sara is all set to step into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor in the official remake of David Dhawan’s ‘Coolie No. 1’ with Varun Dhawan and we can’t hold onto our excitement. The remake also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajat Rawail, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever in pivotal roles.

Keeping her indomitable spirit intact and known for speaking her mind, Sara has always impressed the audiences with her wit and won many fans, testimony to the same is her massive social media following. Be it her versatile acting, her connect with the audiences or growth in her craft, the actress truly makes for the most sought after and talented star in the league.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has two massive projects lined up in Coolie No.1 and Atrangi Re. While Coolie No.1 pairs her opposite Varun Dhawan in lead, Atrangi Re will have Sara share the screen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.