Malaika Arora on her divorce with Arbaaz Khan: The decision was never easy to make

Malaika Arora is one of the most popular faces of the entertainment world. She has opened up on her divorce with Arbaaz Khan.

03 Apr 2020 02:23 PM

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora is one of the most popular faces of the entertainment world. She is known for her love for fitness. She is also a style diva and flaunts her style game on social media. 

On the personal front, the actress was married to Arbaaz Khan. In fact, she and Arbaaz were said to be the power couple of Bollywood, however, in 2016 they decided to part ways. They separated in 2016 and their divorce got finalised in the year 2017. They have moved on in their respective lives with Malaika finding love in Arjun Kapoor and Arbaaz in Giorgia Andriani. They are leading a happy life and enjoying themselves to the fullest. However, on Kareena Kapoor's chat show, What Women Want, Malaika opened up on how her family was worried about her when she decided to take this step. 

Malaika said, "Everyone suggested me to don't do it, 'no one is going to say that your decision is right, so go for it'. Even the night before I got divorced, my family asked me 'Are you sure about your decision?' But I think, people who care for you will definitely be worried about you." 

She further added, "The decision was never easy to make and at the end of the day, someone has to be blamed. We both decided to take this step as it would be better for us and the people around us." Arbaaz and Malaika together have a son named Arhaan. Malaika shared with Kareena that her son has accepted the situation and is rather happy to her smiling again.

