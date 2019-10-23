News

Malaika Arora puts on dancing shoes for b'day bash

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Oct 2019 04:49 PM

It was a fun night for dancer Malaika Arora, who celebrated her birthday with friends on Tuesday night here. She burnt the dance floor with her amazing moves and so did her rumoured beau Arjun Kapoor.

Fans of the two took to Instagram to post videos of them dancing. They featured in separate videos, but one photo of the two together is doing the rounds on the Internet.

Arjun Rampal posted the photo in which she is posing with the actor and Arjun Kapoor.

"Mere Arjun aur Arjun aagaye... Happy birthday #Malla have a beautiful one. @malaikaaroraofficial @arjunkapoor #agelessMalikaa," Arjun Rampal captioned the photo.

Actress Kareena Kapoor and her sister Karisma were on the guest list.

"Happy Birthday Malla. @malaikaaroraofficial @therealkarismakapoor #aboutlastnight? #birthdayparty," Kareena posted.

Malaika had said: "This is the first time in past 6-7 years that I am here in the city so I decided to bring my birthday in with my friends and family."

Tags > Malaika Arora, dancing shoes, b'day bash, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
23 Oct 2019 04:57 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Krystle D’Souza clears the news about her being a part of Naagin series
Krystle D’Souza clears the news about her being a... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
22 Oct 2019 07:27 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sonal Agrawal recreates Surbhi Chandna aka Anika’s looks in three different ways
Sonal Agrawal recreates Surbhi Chandna aka Anika’... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Dev Anand
Dev Anand
Tanishaa Mukerji
Tanishaa Mukerji
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Khushwant Walia
Khushwant Walia
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Vin Rana
Vin Rana
Shaminn
Shaminn
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Vije Bhatia
Vije Bhatia
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon

past seven days