Malaika Arora puts on dancing shoes for b'day bash

It was a fun night for dancer Malaika Arora, who celebrated her birthday with friends on Tuesday night here. She burnt the dance floor with her amazing moves and so did her rumoured beau Arjun Kapoor.

Fans of the two took to Instagram to post videos of them dancing. They featured in separate videos, but one photo of the two together is doing the rounds on the Internet.

Arjun Rampal posted the photo in which she is posing with the actor and Arjun Kapoor.

"Mere Arjun aur Arjun aagaye... Happy birthday #Malla have a beautiful one. @malaikaaroraofficial @arjunkapoor #agelessMalikaa," Arjun Rampal captioned the photo.

Actress Kareena Kapoor and her sister Karisma were on the guest list.

"Happy Birthday Malla. @malaikaaroraofficial @therealkarismakapoor #aboutlastnight? #birthdayparty," Kareena posted.

Malaika had said: "This is the first time in past 6-7 years that I am here in the city so I decided to bring my birthday in with my friends and family."