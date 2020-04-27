Malaika Arora roasts Arjun Kapoor on live chat

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for a while now. Prior to the Coronavirus pandemic, the two were often papped together.

They are now quarantined at their respective homes, and that is why when Arjun was live on Instagram, Malaika was watching him and trolled him for being boring amidst the lockdown as she poked fun at his daily routine.

The actor told his fans that he wakes up at nine and lazes around for an hour. Next, he drinks coffee and catches up on the news. He is into intermittent fasting during the lockdown and skips breakfast. And while Arjun was talking about his quarantine routine, Malaika sneakily crashed into his live chat and dropped a comment and sarcastically said that it sounded 'very interesting'. Well, we are sure that all girlfriends and boyfriends can relate to Malaika’s comment as she trolled her beau for his routine.

The actor addressed the marriage rumours and said that he will tell everyone when he is getting married but as of now, there are no plans.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s epic drama Panipat alongside Kriti Sanon. Meanwhile, Malaika was seen on India's Best Dancer as a judge.

