Malaika Arora speaks about her wedding with beau Arjun Kapoor

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are currently one of the most popular couples in B-town. The actress spoke about her dream wedding on Neha Dhupia’s chat show, No Filter Neha.

During her recent appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show, No Filter Neha 4, when the actress and the host asked Malaika about her dreamy wedding, she went on to reveal the details. Revealing the destination of the wedding, Malla told Neha, “Destination would be a beach destination because I'm a beach girl. I'd say Eli Saab. Just because I'm all about the white wedding, always liked that whole thing of a white wedding and bridesmaids would be my closest girls. My girl gang.” When asked about her best woman, she said, “My closest would be my friend Vahbiz.”