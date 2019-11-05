News

Malaika Arora speaks about her wedding with beau Arjun Kapoor

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Nov 2019 07:07 PM

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are currently one of the most popular couples in B-town. The actress spoke about her dream wedding on Neha Dhupia’s chat show, No Filter Neha.

During her recent appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show, No Filter Neha 4, when the actress and the host asked Malaika about her dreamy wedding, she went on to reveal the details. Revealing the destination of the wedding, Malla told Neha, “Destination would be a beach destination because I'm a beach girl. I'd say Eli Saab. Just because I'm all about the white wedding, always liked that whole thing of a white wedding and bridesmaids would be my closest girls. My girl gang.” When asked about her best woman, she said, “My closest would be my friend Vahbiz.”

Tags > Malaika Arora, speaks about, wedding, Arjun Kapoor, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
05 Nov 2019 08:12 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bigg Boss 13 Day 36 I Is Siddharth Shukla really EVICTED?
Bigg Boss 13 Day 36 I Is Siddharth Shukla really... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
05 Nov 2019 07:32 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Siddhart-Avneet launch their new single on his mother's birthday
Siddhart-Avneet launch their new single on his... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget

poll

Who is the ultimate bikini babe among Erica Fernandes and Pooja Gor?

Who is the ultimate bikini babe among Erica Fernandes and Pooja Gor?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who plays Komolika better in Kasautii Zindaii Kii?

Who plays Komolika better in Kasautii Zindaii Kii?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days