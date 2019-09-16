Malaika performs yoga to cultivate universal love and acceptance

MUMBAI: Monday morning seems to Bollywood's chosen time for yoga. While Shilpa Shetty focuses on the Vrischikasana (scorpion pose), another Bollywood hottie Malaika Arora has been trying to grasp the Chamatkarasana.



Malaika shared a picture of her performing the Chamatkarasana and wrote on Instagram: "We truly do believe in miracles. But miracles don't happen overnight, they take time, they take effort and they need for us to be open, but they are not impossible. Speaking of miracles, here is a variation of the Chamatkarasana, which helps us do just this!"



She also shared the benefits of the asana for yoga enthusiasts and wrote, "It truly is a miracle asana, which helps in both physical and psychological benefits.1. It meticulously combines the back bend and single hand balance.2. Physically, it opens the chest, shoulders and throat.3. Opens the hips and hip flexors.4. Stretches and strengthens the back.5. It cultivates feelings of universal love and acceptance."She concluded with a gratitude message: "May all beings everywhere be happy and free, and may the thoughts, words, and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and to that freedom for all. Hello Universe, Hello new week!"Malaika surely gives us fitness goals. At 45, her fitness and flexible body can serve as an inspiration for many. Also, she constantly reminds us that age is just a number!(Source: IANS)