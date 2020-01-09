Malang ‘Chal Ghar Chalen’ teaser: Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur’s chemistry is enchanting!

MUMBAI: Chemistry like no other, exactly what the teaser of Malang’s ‘Chal Ghar Chalen’ makes us feel about the fresh pair Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. The makers of Malang have treated us all with the teaser of the first melody from its juke-box titled, ‘Chal Ghar Chalen’ which gives away the glimpse of a soulful track. The song in the voice of Arijit Singh will be out tomorrow!

The makers, Luv films took to their social media and shared, “Uska Pyaar Hi Uska Ghar Tha.

#ChalGharChalen from @malangfilm out tomorrow. @adityaroykapur @dishapatani @anilskapoor @khemster2 @mohitsuri @mithoon11 @quadri.sayeed @arijitsingh #LuvRanjan @gargankur82 @bhushankumar @jayshewakramani @tseries.official @tseriesfilms”.

The song, ‘Chal Ghar Chalen’ has been composed by Mithoon and is rendered in the voice of Arijit Singh. The lyrics have been penned down by Sayeed Quadri. With Arijit’s voice, the song’s teaser totally has hit the right chord of our hearts with the passionate visuals between the lead actors. Looking hot as ever, Disha and Aditya are at their aesthetic best with the track playing around as the right symphony.

The poster and trailer of the movie have already received immense love from teh audience. The chemistry between the two is the hot topic in news right now and the audience is really looking forward to the release.

The film which is all set to release on 7th February 2020 was elaborately shot in parts of Mauritius, Goa and Mumbai and the trailer certainly gives away the right dose of mystery, chemistry and everything that makes for the ‘most awaited trailer of the season’.

The film Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani.