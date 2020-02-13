News

Malang continues its strong run, collects 4.04 on first Monday and brings the total to 29.4 crores!

By TellychakkarTeam
13 Feb 2020 01:55 PM

MUMBAI: The Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer Malang is running strong at the box office, the movie collected over 25 crores on its first weekend and also became the highest weekend grossing movie of 2020 in the UAE. 

Continuing its strong run at the box office, Malang collected 4.04 crores on its first Monday, bringing the total to 29.4 crores.

Malang has been the talk of the town ever since the high on life trailer of the movie was released. The Mohit Suri directorial is charting phenomenal numbers at the box office and the audience is appreciating the mysterious thriller. 

The movie shows Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's sizzling chemistry with the latter redefining hotness. Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu play important pivotal roles. 

The film Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani. Malang hit the theatres on 7th February 2020 and running successfully.

