'Malang' crosses Rs 50 crore at box-office

20 Feb 2020 02:00 AM

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Mohit Suri's "Malang" has collected over Rs 50 crore at the box-office since its release.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala claimed in a tweet on Wednesday: "#Malang is a clean hit! crosses 50 crore mark and becomes the third film of 2020 to cross this mark so far! Day 11 collection stands at 1.49 crore. (Week 2) Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.52 cr. Sun 3.25 cr Mon 1.53cr, Tue 1.49 cr Total - 50.69 cr."

"Malang" released on February 7. It stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

Trade expert on Tuesday had posted that the film is coming closer to the Rs 50 crore benchmark.

"#Malang will hit Rs 50 cr today (Tue; Day 12)... (Week 2) Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.52 cr, Sun 3.25 cr, Mon 1.53 cr. Total: Rs 49.20 cr. #India biz," Adarsh had tweeted.

"Malang" is a romantic action thriller film produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakramani.

