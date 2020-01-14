Malang director Mohit speaks about Disha PataniMalang director Mohit speaks about Disha Patani

MUMBAI: Disha Patani is gearing up for the release of her next project 'Malang' opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.

A few days back, the makers dropped the much-awaited trailer of the film, and it got an overwhelming response from all the quarters. Netizens were all praises for Disha and Aditya's sizzling chemistry.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, director Mohit Suri opened up about the female lead. He reportedly said that the whole world feels that Disha is just a pretty face and a hot body but she has something more in her. He stated that she's got head and heart too.

He further added and said that there is a perfect blend of glam quotient and bohemian vibe surrounding the character. He also talked about the response to Disha's role and said that he is sure the audience will be able to connect with her even more after watching Malang.

A few days back, the film made headlines when Disha and Aditya had teased their fans with a picture from the sets as they shot for an underwater kissing sequence.

Malang is slated to hit the theatres on 7th February 2020.

