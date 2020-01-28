As Malang inches closer, here’s every instance that Aditya and Disha’s chemistry has set the screens on fire

MUMBAI: Malang has been in an unstoppable buzz ever since the posters were released followed the trailer and the melodious songs. The makers have left the audience with all thrills and also Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani’s sizzling chemistry.

The fans have been getting glimpses into their hottest pairing of B-town on numerous occasions.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani have set the screen on fire with how beautifully they complimented each other in Humraah.

The underwater kissing scene of the duo has shocked the audience. For this scene to be perfect the duo had taken special training and the results are mind blowing.

The neon paint splash scene in the Title track got a crazy amount of love as the scene was sizzling hot because owing to the duo’s chemistry. The concept was new and Aditya and Disha nailed it.

Team Malang is on the promotional spree as the film is getting nearer to release and the excitement that has touched the skies.

The film will hit the screens soon and Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani’s fresh pairing is already the talk of the town. Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu will also be seen in pivotal roles also have the most intriguing looks in the film.

Malang is all set to release on 7th February 2020. The film Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani.