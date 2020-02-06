Malang Review: Kunal Khemu steals the show in this mediocre flick!

MUMBAI: Mohit Suri directorial venture Malang, which stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Khemu, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles is a mediocre movie.

The movie is set in Goa and initially revolves around drug dealings. Amidst this starts Aditya and Disha's love story.

Advait (Aditya) and Sara (Disha) meet at a rave party and fall in love. One day, they fall prey to the wrongdoings of the police, and thereafter, the story revolves around their revenge.

Kunal is the suprise package in the movie. His role as Michael is as evil as it can get. His talent and acting prowess are unmissable. He definitely steals the show.

Aditya, Disha, and Anil have done a decent job. The film is definitely a treat for Disha and Aditya fans.

The supporting cast, which comprises Eli Evram, Vatsal Seth, and Keith Sequeira, has done justice to their respective roles.

Mohit Suri, who has directed movies like Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villian, is not at his best in this one.

In fact, we would say that it is one of Mohit's weakest pieces of work. That being said, the second half is better than the first and will keep you hooked to the screen.

Talking about the screenplay, the first half could have been a little better, and overall, the movie stretches beyond our tolerance levels.

The music is average, except for the title song, which is climbing the chartbuster list these days.

The film is a one-time watch if you must, and we suggest you catch it just for Kunal's outstanding performance, especially in the second half.

Team TellyChakkar gives Malang 2 out of 5 stars.