Malang's hottest duo Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted goofing around Mumbai studio

MUMBAI: The latest and the hottest duo of B-town Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur are recently making sounds through their chemistry in B-town.

Recently, the duo was spotted outside the studio in Mumbai and was goofing around each other and seems to be having great time together.

The duo was shining together where Disha Patani seen in pink and Aditya sported grey shirt and black jeans.

Since the announcement, the fans are all excited to see the duo's chemistry in Malang.

Fans are going gaga over the fresh pairing and are eagerly waiting to see the couple in the film. Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur has wrapped the shoot and are all set to hit take over the theatres by their chemistry.

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur have seem to be making all the right buzz in B-Town. Ever since their announcement for the release, the fans are nothing but excited to see the fresh pairing of the duo and last night was proof how good they look together.

Their upcoming flick 'Malang' is a revenge drama, helmed by 'Aashiqui 2' director Mohit and produced by Bhushan, Luv Ranjan, Ankur and Jay Shewakramani.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemmu in pivotal roles. The flick is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2020.