Malayalam actor Kalinga Sasi passes away

07 Apr 2020 01:03 PM

MUMBAI: Popular drama artiste and in recent times a film star who did cameo roles -- Kalinga Sasi alias V. Chandrakumar passed away at a private hospital, here, in the wee hours of Tuesday, said family sources.

The 59-year-old artiste's first screen appearance was in 2009 in "Kerala Cafe" movie and since then he has acted in about 30 Malayalam films. One of his best performances was in the superstar Mammootty film, "Pranchiettan and the Saint' in 2010.

Sasi had a brief but eventful film career.

The artiste began his acting career early in his life and was a regular in a few drama troupes based here.

The last rites would be held here, later in the day.

