Malhar Thakar's 'Gulaam Chor' is a comedy suspense drama centering around a heist

Gujarati star Malhar Thakar will be seen headlining the upcoming Gujarati film 'Gulaam Chor'.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/11/2023 - 15:45
movie_image: 
Malhar Thakar

MUMBAI: Gujarati star Malhar Thakar will be seen headlining the upcoming Gujarati film 'Gulaam Chor'.

The film is a comedy suspense drama, and marks the third collaboration between director Viral Shah and Malhar Thakar.

The film tells the story of 12 people who gather to gamble at a house party with Rs 12 crore. But at midnight the lights go out and the money disappears. No one has entered the house, no one has left. The money isn't found in the house vicinity either. And most importantly, the heist took place when the cops were already present.

Talking about the film's digital premiere, Malhar said, "I am very proud to be a part of the first ever Gujarati film to premiere directly on JioCinema! 'Gulaam Chor' is the first of its kind film with the biggest ensemble cast ever made in Gujarati. Director Viral and I, both are very excited to present this film to our beloved audience after our last hit 'Golkeri'."

The film also stars Vandana Pathak, Dharmesh Vyas, Vyoma Nandi, Dilip Rawal, Ojas Rawal, Hardik Sangani and Vineeta Joshee.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Masumeh Makhija and Viral Shah, 'Gulaam Chor' will drop on Jio Cinema on June 11.

SOURCE: IANS

Malhar Thakar Gulaam Chor Viral Shah Golkeri Vandana Pathak Dharmesh Vyas Vyoma Nandi Dilip Rawal Ojas Rawal Hardik Sangani Vineeta Joshee Jyoti Deshpande Masumeh Makhija TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/11/2023 - 15:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella responds to troll asking her about marriage
MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend and model Gabriella Demetriades has responded to a social media troll talking...
Sohum Shah insisted to Reema Kagti that he wants to play 'vardi' waala cop in 'Dahaad'
MUMBAI: Actor Sohum Shah, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his work in the recently released streaming...
Malhar Thakar's 'Gulaam Chor' is a comedy suspense drama centering around a heist
MUMBAI: Gujarati star Malhar Thakar will be seen headlining the upcoming Gujarati film 'Gulaam Chor'.The film is a...
Exclusive! Humne Li Hai Shapath and FIR fame Divyaalakshmi roped in for Colors TV's Naagin 6
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive update. We have always been at the forefront of delivering...
'Captain America 4' retitled 'Brave New World'
MUMBAI:  "Captain America: New World Order" is now "Captain America: Brave New World". Marvel Studios announced the...
How Gayatri Devi's biography helped Ayeesha prepare for 'Inspector Avinash'
MUMBAI:  Former Miss India-turned-actress Ayeesha S. Aiman, who recently made her OTT debut with the Randeep Hooda-...
Recent Stories
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella responds to troll asking her about marriage
Latest Video
Related Stories
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella responds to troll asking her about marriage
Shahid Kapoor
Was concerned about dad judging my choice to become a hero: Shahid Kapoor
Amitabh Bachchan
Big B reveals why he greets fans bare feet: 'My well-wishers are my temple'
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee's 'Joram' heads to Durban International Film Festival
Mysore Magic
'Mysore Magic' director Abijeet Achar accomplishes a film on immigrants' joy
Vijay Varma
Vijay Varma reacts with firecracker emoji to rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah's pix