Malhar Thakar's 'Gulaam Chor' is a comedy suspense drama centering around a heist

MUMBAI: Gujarati star Malhar Thakar will be seen headlining the upcoming Gujarati film 'Gulaam Chor'.

The film is a comedy suspense drama, and marks the third collaboration between director Viral Shah and Malhar Thakar.

The film tells the story of 12 people who gather to gamble at a house party with Rs 12 crore. But at midnight the lights go out and the money disappears. No one has entered the house, no one has left. The money isn't found in the house vicinity either. And most importantly, the heist took place when the cops were already present.

Talking about the film's digital premiere, Malhar said, "I am very proud to be a part of the first ever Gujarati film to premiere directly on JioCinema! 'Gulaam Chor' is the first of its kind film with the biggest ensemble cast ever made in Gujarati. Director Viral and I, both are very excited to present this film to our beloved audience after our last hit 'Golkeri'."

The film also stars Vandana Pathak, Dharmesh Vyas, Vyoma Nandi, Dilip Rawal, Ojas Rawal, Hardik Sangani and Vineeta Joshee.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Masumeh Makhija and Viral Shah, 'Gulaam Chor' will drop on Jio Cinema on June 11.

SOURCE: IANS