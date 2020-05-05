News

Mallika Sherawat drives around in Mumbai to show long queues outside liquor shops amid lockdown

Mallika Sherawat took to social media to show long queues outside liquor shops.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 May 2020 12:31 PM

MUMBAI: Coronavirus outbreak has left everyone worried. To deal with the situation, citizens have been advised to maintain social distancing. And now the lockdown has once again been extended for the next two weeks i.e., for 14 days, till 17th April. The infected cases are seeing heavy spikes in numbers and the death toll is also inching closer to 1.4k. India has currently reported 42,836 infected cases out of which 11,761 are recovered. 1389 deaths have been reported so far. As we all know, GoI decided to give relaxation in some parts of the country after lockdown 2.0 was competed i.e., after 3rd May. While lockdown strictly needs to be followed, many liquor shops are re-opening. 

Since morning, we are coming across multiple videos and pictures of long queues outside the liquor shop. Mayya Mayya girl Mallika Sherawat also stepped out to give her fans live updates about the current happenings. Taking to Instagram, Mallika shared a new video where a number of people are seen waiting in the queue outside a liquor shop in Mumbai. She captioned the video, “Social distancing? @sahanashetty3 #coronavirus #covid #covid19 #lockdown #lockdown2020 #socialdistancing #masks #crowd.” 

In Delhi, the government ordered to shut the shops as people were not seen practising social distancing while standing in the queue. Meanwhile, Bollywood has run into losses of crores as the shooting of upcoming films and release dates have been pushed. A few days back, filmmaker Subash Ghai has stated that the lockdown has affected the industry financially. 

On the work front, Mallika Sherawat’s upcoming Rajat Kapoor film has been put on hold. 

Credits: SpotboyE.com

