Manan Bhardwaj: The New Music Star on the Rise

MUMBAI: Talk about hitting all the right notes! Singer- Composer Manan Bhardwaj is making waves in the music industry, with not just one, but multiple prestigious awards. A signed artist by T-Series, Manan recently delivered some chartbusters including songs like ‘Arjan Vailly’ and ‘Kashmir’ from Animal, and ‘Aaj ke baad’ from Satyaprem Ki Katha which turned into THE love anthem of the year.

But hold on to your seats, because 2023 wasn't just any year for Manan – it was THE year! His trophy cabinet seems to be certainly overflowing with accolades, including his recent win at prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Music Album for Animal, News18 Showsha Reel Awards for Best Album- Animal as well as for Best Singer for Aaj Ke Baad and many more to come. His songs weren't just hits; they were chart-topping, earworm-inducing, can't-get-it-out-of-your-head kind of hits. Right from composing poem and reciting them in the classroom as a child, to giving major hits like the Shiddat title track, Yaariyan 2 Album, Aaj Ke Baad, and now his big contribution in the Animal album, Manan has truly shined as the Musical Sensation of Bollywood.

As he keeps mesmerizing audiences with his music, we can't wait to see what this extraordinary artist comes up with next!