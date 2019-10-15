News

Manav Vij bags a key role in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

15 Oct 2019

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the much-awaited upcoming films. Directed by Advait Chandan, it is the official remake of Forest Gump. Reportedly, Manav Vij has bagged a key role in the film. 

According to a report in SpotboyE.com, Manav Vij, best remembered for his roles in Udta Punjab and Rangoon, has joined hands with Aamir for this project. Aamir will essay Tom Hanks’ role and as per report, Manav Vij will be seen playing the character of Lieutenant Dan from the original. 

There were reports which suggested that the superstar will lose 20 kgs to get into shape to play the younger phase of his character. He has been following a special diet consisting of sabji-roti and some protein intake. He is also undergoing training for his look. Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen playing Aamir’s love interest. The film will be produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions. The film is slated to release sometime next year.

