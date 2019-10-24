Manish Paul and Amitabh Bachchan come together for this show

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan these days was grabbing the headlines owing to his health issues, but the actor is well now and has resumed the shoot for KBC. On Wednesday, Maniesh Paul met Big B and he is on cloud nine right now. Maniesh Paul paid a visit to Big B on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Every year, Maniesh goes and visits Senior Bachchan during Diwali to wish him.

It seems like a ritual for Manish Paul that before he leaves to meet his family in Delhi for the celebration of Diwali, he makes sure to meet his idol and wish him all the happiness and good health as Diwali is just around the corner. In the pictures, Maniesh can be seen in complete awe of Mr. Bachchan and we don’t really blame him.

Well, in many award functions, Manish as always expressed his fan love for Amitabh Bachchan and as said also showed his love and respect for the actor.