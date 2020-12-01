Manoj Bajpayee to star in thriller titled ‘Dial 100’ along with up with Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar

Manoj Bajpayee teams up with Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar for thriller drama ‘Dial 100’
MUMBAI: We have seen different shades of the actor Manoj Bajpayee on big screens and on digital screens with the series The Family Man and now the actor has revealed details about his next, which he promises is a grilling thriller entertainer. Revealing details about the venture, he shared on Twitter, “Excited to announce my next thriller drama #DIAL100 with my extremely talented and beautiful co-stars, @Neenagupta001 and #SakshiTanwar, directed by @RensilDSilva . The drama and suspense has made me fall in love with it already. Can't wait to begin this journey!” Neena Gupta also expressed that she was ‘super thrilled’ to for this film.
Manoj Bajyapyee was last seen essaying an entertaining role in ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’. Expressing that he was finally getting the offers that he wanted, Manoj Bajpayee had told BT in an interview, “It’s finally happening. We are getting the kind of roles we wanted in films that are being made by talented filmmakers. They are coming up with newer stories and a different type of storytelling. Their demands are different. They want their actors to be as good as any actor in the world. We have to work hard to meet their expectations.”
An ardent music lover, Manoj Bajpayee recently collaborated with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha to create the Bhojpuri rap number, 'Bambai Main Ka Ba'.
