Manoj Bajpayee to star in thriller titled ‘Dial 100’ along with up with Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar

Don’t worry, nothing to panic about, instead, it’s anexciting news.⁰#DIAL100is my next project, a thriller drama with @BajpayeeManojand #SakshiTanwar,directed by @RensilDSilva.

Super'thrill'ed for this one!

@sidpmalhotra @sonypicsprodns @vivekkrishnani@sapnasmalhotra pic.twitter.com/bKY9a61LjP

Manoj Bajyapyee was last seen essaying an entertaining role in ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’. Expressing that he was finally getting the offers that he wanted, Manoj Bajpayee had told BT in an interview, “It’s finally happening. We are getting the kind of roles we wanted in films that are being made by talented filmmakers. They are coming up with newer stories and a different type of storytelling. Their demands are different. They want their actors to be as good as any actor in the world. We have to work hard to meet their expectations.”

An ardent music lover, Manoj Bajpayee recently collaborated with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha to create the Bhojpuri rap number, 'Bambai Main Ka Ba'.

SOURCE – E TIMES

