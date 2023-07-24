Manoj Bajpayee, Swapnil Jain to Nawazuddin Siddiqui: 5 Inspiring Underdogs who have made a Strong Impact in the Entertainment Industry

MUMBAI :They say that success favors the fortunate, the privileged, and the talented. But every once in a while, there comes a story that defies all odds — a tale of resilience, determination, and unwavering passion. In the glitzy world of entertainment, where dreams are both made and shattered, these underdogs have risen from obscurity to become true icons of triumph. From battling years of rejection to breaking through barriers of societal expectations, these individuals have carved their own paths, leaving an indelible mark on the stage, the silver screen, and the airwaves. Today, let’s delve into the inspiring tales of underdogs who conquered the entertainment industry, proving that with spirit and unyielding belief, dreams can indeed become reality.

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi, the epitome of humility, has captivated audiences with his impeccable acting skills and down-to-earth demeanor. From Gangs of Wasseypur to Mirzapur and beyond, Tripathi's flawless performances have earned him massive popularity and acclaim. It took nearly two decades for this talented actor to establish his name in the world of cinema. Interestingly, Tripathi once revealed that if he hadn't pursued acting, he would have been a farmer or ventured into politics. Making his debut in 2004 with minor roles in films like 'Run' and 'Omkara,' his breakthrough arrived in 2012 with his memorable antagonistic portrayal in the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' franchise. Pankaj Tripathi better known as Kaleen Bhaiya from Mirzapur is undeniably one of the finest actors in the industry today, leaving an indelible mark on the silver screen.

Swapnil Jain

Swapnil Jain, a talented actor-turned-writer, has defied the odds to become a rising star in the world of entertainment. From Bhawani Mandi in Rajasthan, he embarked on his journey in writing, theater, and acting in 2014. Swapnil's versatility shines through as a playwright, actor, director, and writer for various groups and NGOs. While initially showcasing his acting skills in web series like Crash Course, Swapnil's exceptional talent as a writer took center stage. A game-changer for Swapnil was his association with Pocket FM and the groundbreaking audio series 'Insta Millionaire,' garnering over 300 million listens and multiple awards. While immersed in the world of audio series, Swapnil has also written award-winning plays Romeo and Juliet in Smart Cities of Contemporary India and HAIN!, which gained acclaim and featured in national theater festivals. Additionally, Swapnil has also double-hatted as a writer-actor in Rubisha, which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, a true underdog-turned-superstar, has captured the hearts of audiences with his mesmerizing performances. From his breakthrough roles in Talaash, Badlapur, Sacred Games, and Gangs of Wasseypur, Siddiqui has proven his mettle as a powerhouse of talent. He even surpassed expectations when he portrayed a captivating villain in the Salman Khan starrer Kick! His journey from being credited as 'Criminal 1' and 'Waiter' to now sharing screen space with A-list actors like Aamir Khan and Salman Khan is truly awe-inspiring. Siddiqui's remarkable talent was acknowledged with the Special Jury Award at the National Film Awards 2012 for his outstanding work in films like Kahaani, Gangs of Wasseypur, Dekh Indian Circus, and Talaash. His upcoming project is Tiku Weds Sheru, produced by Kangana Ranaut.

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee, a true gem of the industry, has consistently delivered phenomenal performances that have left audiences in awe. Despite debuting in Bollywood with the 1994 film Bandit Queen, Bajpayee's true breakthrough came with his remarkable role in Ram Gopal Verma's Satya. From that point on, he graced the silver screen with critically acclaimed performances in movies like Gangs of Wasseypur and Aligarh, where he portrayed a gay professor, earning him the prestigious Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor. Notably, Bajpayee has also won hearts with his captivating role in the Amazon Prime Video series, The Family Man. Despite his immense talent, has hardly received the appreciation he deserves. Manoj Bajpayee's unforgettable characters have carved a niche for him in the industry, cementing his status as a true acting powerhouse.

Sanjay Mishra

Sanjay Mishra has defied the odds and emerged as a name to reckon with in Bollywood. Despite years of struggle, his breakthrough as Shukla in the hit TV show Office Office catapulted him into the limelight. While renowned for his comedic flair, Mishra's talent transcends genres, as showcased in his remarkable performance in Neeraj Ghaywan's Masaan, earning him a coveted Filmfare nomination. However, it is films like Aankhon Dekhi that truly exemplify his acting prowess, reminding us of his underutilized potential in the industry. A graduate of the prestigious National School of Drama, Sanjay Mishra's dedication to his craft is evident, deserving of the accolades and fame that elude him.