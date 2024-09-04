Manoj Bajpayee talks about giving the audience a chance to witness extraordinary stories, read on

With three national awards and many critically-acclaimed films to his credit, Manoj Bajpayee says he is still looking for stories and roles that are extraordinary and explore an untapped side of the actor in him.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/09/2024 - 15:00
movie_image: 
Manoj

MUMBAI: With three national awards and many critically-acclaimed films to his credit, Manoj Bajpayee says he is still looking for stories and roles that are extraordinary and explore an untapped side of the actor in him.

Also read - Must Read! Hansal Mehta spills the beans on working with Manoj Bajpayee, “I used to get very irritated”

Bajpayee, who has created a niche with many memorable projects across medium such as “Satya”, “Shool”, "Raajneeti", “Aligarh”, “Gangs of Wasseypur" movies and “The Family Man” series, said his search for unique roles is always on.

"I've been lucky to get really good offers. I want to go beyond that and look for more interesting, extraordinary scripts and stories which people have not seen or witnessed. Roles that are nowhere close to anything I have done. The search is always on and as the saying goes, it is always about your choices,” Bajpayee told PTI in an interview.

The actor admits that despite being in the business for many years, he still cannot predict the mood of the audiences beyond the fact that "they need a good story that can engage and entertain them".

"And if it is not doing both, they will immediately reject it. They are unpredictable. After working hard with extreme honesty, you can only pray for the success and wish the film to connect with the audience,” he said.

Calling himself someone who is critical and not easily satisfied by what he does, Bajpayee said, he rather looks forward to the next idea.

"Usually, I don't watch my films, but there are times when I have to. At the time of the second one , you have to watch the first one just to be reminded of what all you've done and what are the elements of the characters that you have to bring in all over again. When I watch it, I am critical. I feel I could do better in many places. But what's gone is gone at the end of the day," he added.

The actor, 54, will be seen next in "Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout", the sequel to his 2021 film "Silence…Can You Hear It". He is reprising the role of ACP Avinash Verma in the sequel, directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, who also helmed the first part.

Bajpayee praised Deohans as a "perfectionist", who will never start a film if she is not completely ready.

"She is not somebody who would like to go on the set just because there is a franchise which is greenlit by the platform. Both of us were clear about it," he said.

The film also features Prachi Desai, who is returning as Inspector Sanjana.

The actor, known for movies such as "Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai", "Rock On!!" and "Azhar", called the experience of working with Bajpayee "absolutely priceless".

"Even if you enroll yourself somewhere, you will never get the same kind of learning. Just being around him and observing him, that in itself was nice. There are things about that come back to you later. It's amazing and beautiful. He makes us feel comfortable. He's just the nicest person to be around,” Desai said.

Also read - Bhaiyya Ji: Manoj Bajpayee shows his dangerous side in the upcoming movie

“Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout” also features Parul Gulati, Sahil Vaid and Dinkar Sharma. Produced by Zee Studios and Candid Creations, the movie will premiere on ZEE5 on April 16.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 


    
 

Manoj Bajpayee Satya Shool Raajneeti Aligarh Gangs Of Wasseypur The Family Man Bollywood digital OTT TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/09/2024 - 15:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Pooja Bhatt answers to people who ask her to get married, read on
MUMBAI: At the moment, Pooja Bhatt is enjoying a new phase in her career through diverse roles. But she still finds...
Rashmika Mandanna reveals what she likes the most about Vijay Deverakonda
MUMBAI: Rashmika Mandanna’s equation with Vijay Deverakonda always makes fans curious. And it looks like Neha Dhupia...
Trailer Launch Event of "Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne" Leaves Audiences Feeling Inspired!
MUMBAI: The trailer launch event of T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films' much-anticipated film, "Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai...
Bigg Boss 17 fame Soniya Bansal made a shocking statement about doing bold scenes; Says ‘I am open to it as long as it looks good’
MUMBAI: Following her brief time on Bigg Boss 17, Soniya Bansal is hoping to obtain other projects. The actress stated...
The trailer of Shreyas Talpade’s upcoming mythological flick 'Luv You Shankar' will take you on a magical journey
MUMBAI: The wait is over. The heartwarming trailer of the upcoming composite animated mythological film 'Luv You...
Deepika Padukone, Raja Kumari and more glamazons who nail the BLACK-BLAZER look a boss
MUMBAI: Celebrities often serve as style icons, and their airport looks are no exception. One trend that never goes out...
Recent Stories
Pooja
Pooja Bhatt answers to people who ask her to get married, read on
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Pooja
Pooja Bhatt answers to people who ask her to get married, read on
Rashmika
Rashmika Mandanna reveals what she likes the most about Vijay Deverakonda
Srikanth
Trailer Launch Event of "Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne" Leaves Audiences Feeling Inspired!
Shiva
The trailer of Shreyas Talpade’s upcoming mythological flick 'Luv You Shankar' will take you on a magical journey
Kiara
Deepika Padukone, Raja Kumari and more glamazons who nail the BLACK-BLAZER look a boss
Koratala
Video: Man of Masses NTR Jr promises fans that wait for magnum opus ‘Devara: Part 1’ will be totally worth it