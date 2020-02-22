News

Manoj Kumar felicitated by World Book of Records, London

22 Feb 2020 01:30 AM

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Manoj Kumar has been felicitated by the World Book of Records, London with the WBR Golden Era of Bollywood honour for being a legendary actor and for his contribution to Indian cinema.

The certificate of honour was presented to Manoj Kumar recently by Santosh Shukla, Supreme Court Advocate (President World Book of Records), Usman Khan (Vice President, World Book of Records, India) and Professor Rajeev Sharma.

Earlier legendary actor Dilip Kumar was also felicitated with the honour.

Manoj Kumar is known for acting in and directing films with patriotic themes. He has given hits such as "Hariyali aur Rasta", "Woh Kaun Thi?", "Himalay Ki Goad Mein", "Upkar", "Neel Kamal", "Purab aur Paschim", "Roti Kapada Aur Makaan" and "Kranti".

He was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 1992. He was conferred the 47th Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2015.

