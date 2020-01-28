Manto actress Vedieka Dutt bags Lisha, directed by Lupt director, Prabhu Raj

MUMBAI: After her stupendous performance in the film, Manto, starring alongside Nawazuddin Siddique and directed by the award-winning director, Nandita Das, Vedieka Dutt has bagged a major Bollywood project titled, Lisha. Directed by the talented Prabhu Raj, Vedieka Dutt will be essaying the titular role of Lisha whose character is fighting the bipolar disorder.

Paving her path into the movies through her hard work and immense talent, Vedieka Dutt has begun shooting for the first schedule of the movie in Bhopal since 24th January 2020. An exhilarated Vedieka, while talking about Lisha says, " Lisha is a movie which is very special to me. I feel extremely fortunate for getting an opportunity to work with such accomplished directors at such an early stage of my career. Prabhu Sir houses a sea of knowledge within him which I try to assimilate while we are shooting. I hope I can do justice to his immaculate direction."

Vedieka Dutt has been a part of several ad commercials like Kalyan Jewellers, Dettol, Amla, Trivago, LIC, KinderJoy etc. and with Manto she has made her mark as a bankable actress. Talking about casting Vedieka in his movie, Lisha, Lupt director Prabhu Raj says, "Vedieka is the talent everyone must watch out for. I was on the lookout for a fresh face but someone who is independent and will be able to shoulder the intensity of this film. My search ended with Vedieka. She is very talented and hardworking."

Produced by Shake Chilli Films and Dinesh Kumar Dubey, Lisha is slated to release by the end of 2020, not only in Indian theatres but also in India's largest OTT platform, Netflix. Amalgamating Prabhu Raj's sound direction with Vedieka's honest efforts, Lisha will narrate a beautiful yet heartfelt story at the box office.