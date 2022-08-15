Manushi Chhillar: 'Tehran' gives me chance to present completely different avatar

Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar, who recently made her debut with the period film 'Samrat Prithviraj', has been cast opposite John Abraham for the film 'Tehran'.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 17:00
movie_image: 
Manushi Chhillar: 'Tehran' gives me chance to present completely different avatar

MUMBAI: Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar, who recently made her debut with the period film 'Samrat Prithviraj', has been cast opposite John Abraham for the film 'Tehran'.

The actress feels grateful that she is getting to portray different roles that allow her to explore more as an actor and showcase her acting credentials to people.

'Tehran' is inspired by true events and the actress has already started working on the second schedule of the film.

Shedding light on the film's progress, she said in a statement, "Yes, I have started the second schedule of my film 'Tehran' with John Abraham."

She shared that getting to experiment and taking up diverse roles in the early phase of her career brings in a certain validation to her, "'Tehran' is a project that I'm extremely excited about as it not only gives me a chance to present myself in a new avatar but will also allow me to learn and grow as an actor, given the role I have in the film."

The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, who has been "hugely supportive" towards Manushi, as she is still getting acquainted with the world of cinema.

"It was really heart-warming to receive so much love after my first look from Tehran dropped. It's fun to experiment with roles and I hope I get to challenge myself even more", the actress added.

A Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films, 'Tehran' has been directed by Arun Gopalan, written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell.

SOURCE-IANS

Manushi Chhillar Samrat Prithviraj John Abraham Tehran Dinesh Vijan Maddock Films Arun Gopalan Ritesh Shah Prakash Verma Shobhna Yadav Sandeep Leyzell Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 17:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut, times when celebs were victims of physical abuses
MUMBAI: Salman Khan was accused of physically abusing his girlfriends, right from Somi Ali to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan....
Shocking! Times when Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly addressed drama queen Rakhi Sawant as ‘Third-Grade’
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is right now the top most actress in television. But there was a time when Rupali was trying...
Arun Vijay: Would be great to work with Shraddha Kappor in 'Yaanai' remake
MUMBAI : Tamil actor Arun Vijay says he would want filmmaker Rohit Shetty to remake 'Yaanai' in Hindi with actress...
Barkha Sengupta: 'Historical shows bring in a lot of Indianness in us'
MUMBAI :Actress Barkha Sengupta says that historical shows are not only informative but entertaining as well and they...
EXCLUSIVE! Rose Ahuja to enter Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world.As you know, there are a lot of...
Aamir Khan: I don't believe in perfection
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is known as 'Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood', recently left his fans and...
Recent Stories
Shocking! From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut, times when celebs were victims of physical abuses
Shocking! From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut, times when celebs were victims of physical abuses
Latest Video