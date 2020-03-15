Manushi: Want to contribute to portrayal of strong Indian women

News

MUMBAI: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar, who will be seen opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in the historical drama "Prithviraj", will like to contribute her bit towards the portrayal of strong Indian women in cinema.

"It is a huge honour for me and I'm giving my everything and working really hard to try and get a lot of love and appreciation from audiences when my film releases. I'd want to contribute towards portrayal of Indian woman in cinema who are forward-thinking, beautiful, strong, vocal, independent and upright human beings," Manushi said.

In the film, Akshay is essaying the title role of the king Prithviraj Chauhan, while Manushi will feature as Sanyogita, the love of his life.

"Sanyogita is a dream role for me and I'm doing my best to do justice to the responsibility that has been entrusted on me," she added.

"Prithviraj" is being made by Yash Raj Films. It will release on Diwali 2020.

