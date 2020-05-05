Many celebs question government's decision to open liquor shops

MUMBAI: Many actors and filmmakers are not happy with the government's decision to reopen liquor shops. They point at the utter chaos outside wine shops, and the unruly behaviour of customers who grossly violated all social distancing norms in a rush

Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan condemned the decision in a tweet: "In this life threatening Pandemic; all TEMPLES, MASJIDS & CHURCHES are forced to close as social( physical) distancing is not possible. But LIQUOR SHOPS, are ok to be opened, even if they DON'T maintain SOCIAL DISTANCE'???"

Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt wrote: "Like it or not, in a society that does not acknowledge the reality of depression and other mental health issues,alcohol becomes an escape route. People are grappling with uncertainty. The bottle becomes easy refuge. You want to fix that? Take away their pain first."

Taking a sarcastic dig at the government's decision, actor Jaaved Jaaferi shared: "Migrant labourers to pay for going home.. junta to pay for showering petals and aircraft fuel.. Alcohol is the new 'normal'."

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta reacted: "Went to market for my weekly grocery run.

1. Massive queues outside alcohol shops. Chaos.

2. Traffic jams

3. People crowding all shops. No social distancing.

4. Police helpless in the midst of this madness.

Makes you wonder whether lockdown relaxations should be reversed."

Like Mehta, actor Rohit Roy also feels that relaxation of the lockdown is probably not a good idea in a country like India. "Shocked at the way people are roaming the streets looking for alcohol.. THIS is the reason why relaxation in lockdown won't work in India .. senseless and stupid," he wrote.

Filmmaker Onir pointed out how many people were also without mask. "If the #CVID19 curve is not getting flattened ,the reopening of the alcohol shops is one of the worst possible steps. Stepped outside my building which has a wine shop, mumbai seems to be back to usual. people roaming around ,many without masks, traffic. Social distancing," he tweeted.

Writer-director Milap Zaveri feels, just like vegetable and grocery shops, had wine shops remained open throughout the lockdown, this situation would not have arisen.

"Soda bottle. When u open it will fizz. They should have kept wine shops open throughout. The way people understood groceries will be available and stopped going mad buying they would have done the same for wine shops. This is bottled up demand. Pun intended," Zaveri opined.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri tweeted: "How come nobody thought of opening up small corner shops and rozmarre ke vendors? At least, they would have managed their customers far better and helped citizens. Pathetic decision. An 'only-profit' centred governance without the cost to the society will ruin us."